Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, February 18

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, February 18

February is Black History Month and Compassion Fayetteville has been hosting events all month long. On Tuesday, February 18, in partnership with the Black Law Students Association, Compassion Fayetteville presents an event entitled “Black Land Lost.” the event is starting at 12:15 p.m. at the University of Arkansas. For more information, click here.

The Joys of Swimming in Bentonville is hosting an event for school aged children with special needs to come play in the pool. Lifeguards will be on duty and instructors will be available to answer questions and give guidance for swimming fun and safety. The event, called “Play with Passion,” will start at 5:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

There’s a new co-working and community space in Northwest Arkansas and you’re invited to check it out. You might be familiar with the building in downtown Fayetteville. It’s now been refurbished and it’s called “Likewise.” At 7:00 p.m., you can to socialize with NWA’s fastest growing group of business professionals. The event is all about networking, so bring your business card and rub shoulders with like-minded individuals. Additional details can be found here.

The Springdale Public Library’s Adult Book Club will meet. “Books on Tap” will take place at Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale at 7:00 p.m. This month’s book is “The Widow of Pale Harbor” by Hester Fox. If you don’t have the book no worries. You can check it out from the library information desk. To find out more information about this monthly event, click here.

Walton Arts Center’s “Voice Jam” doesn’t take place until early April, however Walton Arts Center is now accepting applications for the VoiceJam Varsity Singers. This is a week-long learning and performance opportunity for up to 25 high school or college-aged vocalists who are interested in a cappella from the pros. Varsity Singers will workshop and rehearse a selected song over the course of three rehearsals with VoiceJam instructor, Michael Martinez. The Varsity Singers will perform the arrangement on Thursday, April 2 at a free community concert with Vocal Asia’S 2019 Asian Cup Competition Winner. For audition details and to sign up, click here.