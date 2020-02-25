Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, February 25

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, February 25 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

As well as being Mardi Gras, today is National Pancake Day, and IHOP is back with a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes all for a good cause. Donations collected benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This year, ihop and its franchisees aim to raise more than $4 million dollars for its national charity partner. There are two locations in Northwest Arkansas. One in Fayetteville and the other in Rogers to head over there sometime today to grab your free stack of pancakes and leave a donation behind for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For more information, click here.

The Peking Acrobats are returning to Walton Arts Center for a performance this evening starting at 7:00 p.m. For 32 years, The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. It should be noted that all members of The Peking Acrobats touring party have been in North America since late November 2019. None have returned to China, and none have come in contact with the Wuhan Coronavirus. There are limited tickets remaining to the performance this evening. For more information, click here.