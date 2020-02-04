Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, February 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, February 4 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Get your thumbs ready! Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will face off for a State Championship. In its 1st year of competing in Esports, Rogers High School will be taking on Van Buren for the 6A State Championship in Esports today at 5:00 p.m. If you want to follow along and watch the championship, click here.

You’ve heard of “Taco Tuesday.” How about “Technology Tuesday?” If you have a passion for tech & suitcase design technology, you’re invited to meet Venture Noire at the World Trade Center of Arkansas from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You can see a preview of new technology from “Intelli-Tech” and rub shoulders with others in the industry. The event is free. Organizers would love for you to RSVP. To reserve your spot and find out more information, click here.

This evening The Piano Bar in downtown Fayetteville is presenting “Slap Bracelet.” This is a night of all 80’s music. There is no cover charge to hear musicians perform hits from the 80’s with a full band. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Music starts at 8:30 p.m. For more informatoin and to reserve a spot, click here.

The City of Bentonville wants your feedback about a new park planned along 8th Street. 8th Street Gateway Park will span almost 100 acres thanks to a donation of land from Walmart. A public input meeting is scheduled for Saturday, February 8 along Melissa Drive in Bentonville. It will include guided hikes of the property. For more information, click here.

When your mail carrier shows up today, make sure to pop your head out and thank them. It’s National Thank a Mail Carrier Day! And for good reason. Our mail carriers work 6 days a week, 52 weeks a year, to get our mail to us. In honor of the day, here are a few fun facts for you:

1775 – 1st organized mail service in America established

Benjamin Franklin = 1st Postmaster General

1847 – stamps invented

1963 – Zip codes invented

For more info on the US Postal Service, click here.