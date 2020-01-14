Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, January 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, January 14.

The Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale has openend a new art gallery exhibition. Leah Grant is originally from Hot Springs and she is currently studying art at the University of Arkansas. Her art is on display until March 28 and you can receive free entry to the gallery each Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information, click here.



Sweet Freedom Cheese is cracking a “parm” wheel of cheese to benefit the Children’s Safety Center. The event is happening at Sweet Freedom Cheese at 8th Street Market in Bentonville at 5:00 p.m. Organizers are asking cheese lovers to bring a minimum suggested donation of $2 or an item from the children’s safety center’s wish list. For more information, click here.



Our friends from The Joys of Swimming are offering a cross training class in the pool. They are partnering with Women of Oz NWA to present this class which will focus on strengthening your body for biking activities. The class is from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5. For additional details, click here.

Tuba player Dr. Benjamin Pierce will give a Faculty Spotlight Concert at the Guisinger Music House in downtown Fayetteville. The concert is free and open to the public at is starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

