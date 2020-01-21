Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, January 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, January 21.

Homework doesn’t have to take place in the home! If your child needs additional help with homework assignments, The Homework Helpers program at The Fayetteville Public Library is for you. Children and teens in grades 1 – 9 can receive individual tutoring with a member of the Fayetteville High School National Honor Society on Tuesday afternoons from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. For additional details, click here.

If you’re a women who is interested in the film industry in Arkansas, there is a mixer happening tonight at Las Fajitas Grill on Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. The event is being hosted by the non-profit “Women in Film – Arkansas.” This global non-profit is based around advancing women in film, video, and other screen-based media. For more informatoin about the event tonight, click here.

It might not seem like it, but Spring is just around the corner and with it, your chance to get outside and do some backpacking. When you’re first getting into over-night backpacking, it can be a little intimidating with the amount of gear and planning involved. Lewis & Clark Outfitters is offering a free clinic on Tuesday, January 21 at both of their locations: Springdale & Rogers. The clinic is from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The clinic is free to attend. For more information and to RSVP, click here for Springdale and here for Rogers.



The Piano Bar on Dickson St. in Fayetteville is hosting a comedy show tonight called 2020 Vision featuring comics Gabe Hanna & John Catsavis. You’re invited make a reservation if you’d like to attend. Their last comedy show completely sold out. The event is set to kick off tonight at seven-pm. For more information and to RSVP, click here.

The Momentary is seeking professional, passionate, and creative individuals to add to their team. To facilitate the rapid growth of the momentary team and ensure a successful and exciting opening on 02.22.2020, they will be conducting a large hiring event for full-time and part-time positions The event will happen at Crystal Bridges Museum of America Art on January 22 & 23. You can visit the momentary career page on their website for a list of all open positions. You’re encouraged to bring multiple copies of your resume and you’re reminded that the momentary is a satellite space of Crystal Bridges. For information the hiring event, click here. For a list of the positions being hired, click here.