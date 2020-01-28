Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, January 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, January 28 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

If you’ve ever wanted to volunteer backstage, or know more about what happens behind the scenes at NWA Fashion Week, here’s a workshop just for you. The Arkansas Arts And Fashion Forum is holding an introduction to backstage workshop at their space in downtown Springdale from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

The Ozarks Poets & Writers Collective is hosting their first event of 2020. Fayetteville-based poet Noelia Cerna will be the featured writer at Nightbird Books in downtown Fayetteville from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The event will begin and end with an open-mic for poetry and prose. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. Additional details can be found here.

Startup Junkie and the Walton Family Foundation announced the launch of Kiva-Northwest Arkansas last year. It’s a non-profit that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners with lenders. Local business Bites and Bowls is already seeing the impact of this hub, receiving a $6,000 loan. If you’re an entrepreneur or small business owner who is interested in knowing more about Kiva loans, Sartup Junkie is holding a free workshop. Where you can learn more about these loans and how to apply. The workshop happens at Rogers Public Library from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you’re in the market for a job, you’re in luck. The City of Fort Smith has a lot of open positions. City officials say as of January 2020, here are more than 1,000 open positions around Fort Smith. Some of the fields hiring include manufacturing, I.T., and healthcare. Click here for a list of locations that are hiring.