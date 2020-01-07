Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, January 7

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, January 7.

It’s Open Mic Night at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville. Every Tuesday night you’re invited to sit back and enjoy the live music or hop up on stage and show what you’ve got! Open Mic Night will take place from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. For more information, click here.



You might be familiar with Bugs Bunny, Roger Rabbit or maybe even Peter Rabbit. And did you know that the cottontail rabbit is one of many wild animals that makes Devil’s Den State Park it’s home? Devil’s Den State Park they are having a presentation on these furry friends at 4:00 p.m. The presentation is called “Rabbits in the Sky and on the Ground.” For more information, click here.

The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas is holding their Spring Session Open House and Registration from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at their office in Springdale. The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas is a non-profit dedicated to promote Latin heritage in the community thru our dance, music and arts programs. The open house is a great chance to learn more about their programs and to register for classes. For additional details, click here.

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale has a special exhibit on display. The exhibit features 5 handmade replicas of Northwest Arkansas homes from the 1900’s. These one-of-a-kind houses were created as children’s dollhouses or as a way to remember a homeplace. You have plenty of opportunity to see this exhibit which will be on display through April 11. Entry to the museum and the exhibit is free of charge. For more information, click here.



Walmart is looking for artists to give some local flavor to its stores across the nation. The Community Mural Program is part of the Walmart rise project and welcomes artists of all ages, skill levels and experiences to submit their designs. The artist selected will have their murals displayed in stores. Submission deadlines for the stores are scheduled through the month of January. For more information, click here.