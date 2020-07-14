Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 14

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, July 14 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Due to the pandemic, a Northwest Arkansas back to school campaign is going virtual. The United Way of Northwest Arkansas’ fill the bus supply drive is going 100% virtual. For more than a decade the organization has been providing disadvantaged kids in 15 districts with school supplies. Volunteers can shop contact-free online.
The Amazeum also hosting a Maker Meet Up. Here’s your chance to connect and learn with local makers and educators virtually. The meet up will take place at 6:30 p.m. and feature local educator and maker Shelbi Raines. Shelbi will share how to make macrame earrings.
Are you looking for new recipes or ideas for what to do with those random items in your pantry? You can join the Fayetteville Public Library for a discussion to find new recipes, interesting substitutions, or laugh at epic fail recipes they have encountered during quarantine. The virtual discussion is happening today from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Once you sign up you will receive the link to join the meeting. If you miss this meeting today, don’t worry! The library is offering this opportunity every Tuesday at noon.
Happening at 2:00 p.m., the Springdale Public Library will giving virtual instruction on how to make a simple craft. This event is happening throughout the summer, so if you miss it – there will be another one.
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance has announced that their Annual Heroes Gala has moved from the John Q. Hammons Center to an outdoor celebration at Village on the Creeks in Rogers. The event will take place on Sunday, August 15 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. There will be music, auctions, vendors, fun and fireworks to celebrate 10 years of helping veterans and first responders “get off the couch.”
Some disappointing news for athletes hoping to participate in The Eurekan, the Eureka Springs Multi-Day – Multi-Sport Festival. Organizers have announced that there will be no event this year and they are immediately beginning to plan for next summer’s event. If you registered for the event, you will automatically be registered for the 2021 event. Or you can transfer your registration to another event that All Sports Productions is hosting in Arkansas. Events include Degray Lake Tri-Fest, Fayetteville Half Marathon and the Joe Martin Bike Race.