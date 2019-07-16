Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 16

There is a free parenting class happening at Shared Beginnings in Fayetteville from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Participants in the class will receive free car seats and Seeds that Feed is providing free veggies. Shared Beginnings is a non-profit serving expectant moms who want to protect their child’s future through adoption. For more information, click here.

Calling all musicians, poets, comedians, and performers of all types: It’s open mic night at The Nines in Bentonville. Open Mic happens on the 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month. You can sign up starting at 7:30 p.m. Performances begin at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to the Freckled Hen Farmhouse in Fayetteville for their 1st Free Entrepreneur’s Night Out, taking place from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sip complimentary wine, shop freckled hen & enjoy a panel discussion with incredible entrepreneurs in our community. For more information, click here.

The 1st Annual “Cake Wars,” the cake auction for Alzheimer’s, is happening at Village on the Park from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For a $25 donation, you can register a cake of your choice or be sponsored by your organization. Or you can join us a be a judge & taste the cake entries and participate at our live auction. All of the proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Come see who’s cake reigns supreme. For more information, click here.

Preparations are underway for one of the most famous spaghetti dinners in Northwest Arkansas. The Annual Tontitown Grape Festival is coming up next month and volunteers are hard at work preparing the Italian dinners. The dinners have been served every year at the festival since 1932. About 10,000 dinners were served last year. The festival begins August 6th. For more information, click here.