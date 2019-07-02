Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 2



On July 2, 1962, Walmart was born in Rogers, Arkansas. The Walmart Museum in Bentonville is celebrating. They will have cupcakes, a special artifact from store #1, the Walmart DJs, bubbles, balloons, hula hoops, and games. Festivities will last until 2:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The USA Women’s National Team takes on England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup at 2:00 p.m. There are plenty of sites that are showing the game on their big screen TV’s. A couple of those places include Prairie Street Bar & Tap in Fayetteville (for information, click here) and Yeyo’s Mexican Grill in Bentonville (for information, click here).

As we are gearing up to celebrate our nation on Independence Day,

you’re invited to a screening of a documentary film entitled: “The Lover’s Cup” at The Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville. The film is a World War II documentary honoring one of the greatest generation’s heroes: University of Arkansas Professor Emeritus Dr. Phil Trapp. The screening will begin at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Have you been thinking about checking out the Mustache Running Club? Every first Tuesday of the month is a run dedicated to new members. All you need to do is simply show up at The JBGB in Fayetteville at 6:00 p.m. Distance for the run is between 3-5 miles, and the club will buy you your first drink…after the run of course! There is no charge for becoming a member. For information, click here.

There’s live music happening at Jose’s Bar & Grill in Springdale. The band NighTTrain will start performing at 7:00 p.m. NighTTrain performs in the genre of classic rock similar to bands like Led Zeppelin, Thin Lizzy and Van Halen. For more information, click here.

