Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 21

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, July 21 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
On Tuesdays, Springdale Public Library is offering the chance for teens to create a craft. Teens, if you need a place to stash all that summer cash you’ve made while doing chores for your parents, this project is a simple wallet. Crafts can be made with materials you might have around your house or the library can provide the materials to you if you contact them. The event happens virtually at 2:00 p.m.
Runners of all skill levels and all ages are invited to walk, run, or jog with the Benton County Running Club every first and third Tuesday of the month. The gathering place is natural State Beer Company in Rogers. You’re invited to join at 6:00 p.m. this evening. You will be outside and practicing social distancing guidelines is encouraged. This is a great way to stay active.
The approaching academic year means that we will soon have a new senior class in high schools across the region and perhaps you want to try your hand at taking senior portraits. The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas is offering a virtual class where you can learn from an expert. Portrait Photographer Nidhi Dahiya is teaching some tips & tricks to mastering this specific type of photography at 7:00 p.m. You must register for the class and then you will receive the link.
Two classic films are showing at the Drive-In and you can enjoy family time, but also give back to the community the 1980’s classic “Back to the Future” and “E.T.” are tonight’s featured films. This is the perfect time to introduce your kids to Marty McFly, Doc Brown and of course the time traveling Delorean. Or perhaps you’re looking for an out of this world experience with the help of an extra terrestrial. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $60 per car or $85 per car for premium parking Proceeds will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter & Hope Academy.
Speaking of family time, Board Game Knights is hosting a Try it out Tuesday. Board Game Knights is a game lounge in Bentonville, and starting at 5:30 p.m. you’re invited to try out a few games
all with common themes. This is a great way to learn about new board games. If you are not able to attend, Try it out Tuesday is a weekly event.
Parents if you’re looking for a fun way to keep your teen entertained today, the Rogers Public Library wants to help. Starting at 2:00 p.m., the library is offering an online Juggology program. Teens will learn the core principles of juggling and character development through the use of circus arts. The Institute of Jugglology is creating tricks and amazing audiences all over the country. This is your kids chance to see a fun juggling show and learn from a world champion.