Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 23

The Apollo on Emma in Springdale continues with their summer movie series this afternoon. At 2:00 p.m. they will be showing the Disney film “Christopher Robin” starring Ewan Mcgregor. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available $ entry to the film is only $3. The film is rated PG. For more information, click here.

The NWA Girl Gang is having their monthly meet up. The gathering will take place at the Arkansas Support Network in Springdale from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Bring your business cards, products, art, and positive energy to connect with other women dreamers, doers, and makers in the region. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to a quiet story time for busy families. Parents & children can unwind with books, rhymes, and songs at the Bentonville public library at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a planet-themed read aloud to end the event with a big bang. For more information, click here.

Calling all artists, both new and experienced. Grace & Flavor is looking for a mural design to adorn the back of their building on Emma Avenue in Springdale. Grace & Flavor is a social enterprise of the nonprofit SLS, Supporting Lifelong Success for Neurodiverse Adults. The deadline for submissions is August 19. For submission information, click here.