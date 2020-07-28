Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 28

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, July 28 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
We have had some interesting weather across the region recently, and with more weather expected. If you’re interested in learning more about the best way to capture a misty lake or a lightning bolt, you have the opportunity to participate in an online photography session about “weather photography” happening at 7:00 p.m. To join the virtual event, you just need to register with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas. Once you register for the class, you will receive the link.
Normally, each year at this time the top cyclists in the world would be participating in the Rogers Cycling Festival. This year, the event has gone virtual and you can participate! The event officially kicked off this past weekend and it lasts for twenty-two days, until August 15th. To participate, all you need to to is register, choose a route, use the Strava or Ride app to track yourself, use the correct hashtags when posting to social media, and that’s it! You can then pick up your participation prize between August 17 – 22.
The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has reopened and is welcoming guests back to the garden for Terrific Tuesday Nights. On Tuesdays throughout the summer, the Botanical Garden is open and free to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The garden has social distancing guidelines in place.
Parents & potential college students, perhaps your college plans for the upcoming academic year are changing and you’re looking for some tips and tools to help maximize this time. Skills Lab is offering a free informational session for parents about how to create an intentional plan for your student if taking a Gap Year is an option. This free, virtual session takes place at 5:30 p.m.
Painting with a twist is inviting your child on a magical journey from princesses, to dragons, glass slippers and spells. From 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., kids ages 7 – 13 can join in on a fun magical themed camp there will be painting, crafts and games. There are options to register for just one day this week or the full week.
This year’s Benton County Fair has some changes you need to know about. The fair, celebrating its 116th year will be open to registered exhibitors and will be limited to immediate family as it adjusts its schedule to focus on livestock competitions and other exhibitor entries. You will be required to wear a face covering while on the fairgrounds and practice social distancing. There will be no food, music, or carnival for this years event.