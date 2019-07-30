Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Tuesday, July 30 sponsored by A and W.

“A House of the Ozarks,” an interactive kiosk, is currently available to the public in the main lobby of the Fayetteville Public Library, during the library’s hours of operation. This kiosk showcases the work of Arkansas native Fay Jones, an internationally-acclaimed architect, University of Arkansas alumnus, and long-time Fayetteville resident. The kiosk was installed earlier this month and will be displayed for the next couple of months. For more information, click here.

Ozark Poets & Writers Collective invites you to Nightbird Books in Fayetteville to hear Talya Boerner read from her first first novel, The Accidental Salvation of Gracie Lee. The novel has been met with much acclaim, winning several awards. She will read at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The last Tuesday of the month is the monthly Tournament Night at Pinpoint in Fayetteville. They are teaming up with Fossil Cove Brewing Co. for a night of competitive fun. The tournament lasts from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Imagine Studios in Rogers is offering science fun at their Mad Scientist Make & Take Class. Each participant will make color-changing slime, magnetic slime, and learn how to marbleize paper. This class is for ages 5 & up. It is on July 30th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Registration is required. For more information about Imagine Studios, click here.

A21 Walk For Freedom Fayetteville presents Picnic & Movie in the Park, a free family event. There will be free carnival games and snacks for purchase. The film will be “The Greatest Showman.” Games begin at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.