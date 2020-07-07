Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 7

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, July 7 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Just announced: Give Camp NWA will be holding their annual event in October 2020. Give Camp is where technology and creative professionals volunteer to provide local nonprofits free technology to help the nonprofits do their work easier. The event will be October 2 – 4. And they have modified the event in light of Covid-19. Applications are now open for your non-profit.
Here’s something for the family, The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has reopened and is welcoming guests back to the garden for Terrific Tuesday Nights! On Tuesdays throughout the summer, the botanical garden is open and free to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The garden has social distancing guidelines in place.
If you are looking for a new book to pick up this summer, Two Friends Books wants to help. Their Virtual Book Club is meeting tonight to launch the conversation about this month’s book, “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. This event will happen online from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
In case you missed it, the Sprayetteville Art Festival officially kicked off yesterday in Fayetteville. This is a community art event created by community members, painted by community members, enjoyed by community members, and most importantly supported by community members! The event is set for various locations around Fayetteville where you can see the art going up. All of the art will be completed on or before Sunday, July 12, 2020.