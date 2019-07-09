Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, July 9

Singers in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding areas can make an appointment to audition for NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ The official casting web page lists the major cities in which open call auditions are being held, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta. But if you can’t make an open call in one of those cities, you can select from a second category of cities that are listed for appointment-only auditions and Fayetteville is listed as one of those cities. If you think you got what it takes to compete on ‘The Voice,’ you can go on the site, click on Fayetteville to register and then submit a link to a performance in which you are singing. If you’re selected, a casting representative will contact you. For more details and to register, click here.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks invites families to Terrific Tuesday Nights! The fun-filled evenings continue on Tuesdays through August. BGO will be open until 8:00 p.m. Terrific Tuesday Nights are free for everyone. For more information, click here.

Local musician Murray Williams, who is known for playing in such bands as Lazy Daisy, Dirty Flannel Shirt and others will be performing a solo show at JJ’s Grill in Rogers from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You’re invited to come out and enjoy Murray covering all the hits. For more information, click here.

Inspire, enrich and evolve in a summer series that focuses on being the best you. The Inseitz Group Women’s Empowerment Center is hosting a summer series discussion happening at 5:30 p.m. in Rogers. The speaker is Coletta Patterson author of “Beyond Stuck: Creating the Life You Want.” Each speaker during the series will share their journey and lead attendees in a group discussion. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, click here.

It starts with the shriek of a train whistle and ends with shrieking excitement! The Apollo on Emma is hosting summer movie nights featuring classic films. The feature film is Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train.” Tickets are $3 and space is limited. There will be food trucks and drinks available for purchase. For more information, click here.