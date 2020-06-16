Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, June 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, June 16 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.
The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P and G was originally scheduled for this week and although the event has officially been rescheduled for August, there are still a few ways you can get involved this week including “Miles for Mercy” and the Virtual Women’s Summit. Miles for Mercy is an initiative where each mile logged this week will receive a one dollar donation to the Mercy Health Foundation. And on there’s still time to sign up for the Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit presented by Kimberly-Clark which is Thursday, June 18 from 8:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.. Open registration for both events is happening now.
The Scott Family Amazeum is bringing artists live into your home for some lunch tunes. Grab your lunch and join the Amazeum and the House of Songs As they present recording artist Ashtyn Barbaree. This event begins at 12:15 p.m. and lasts until 12:45 p.m. Perfect for a taste of music to launch you into the afternoon.
The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum is hosting a live question and answer session with Dr. Lisa Corrigan from the University of Arkansas. The session will address questions of how to how to be an ally during the Black Lives Matter Movement. The session begins at 5:30 p.m., it is open to all. They ask that you submit your questions to Dr. Corrigan in advance using the event link.
Here’s something for the family. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is excited to invite guests back to the garden this summer for Terrific Tuesday Nights! Through August, the botanical garden will be open and free to the public from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. This family-friendly series allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings. The garden will have social distancing guidelines in place.