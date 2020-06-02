Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, June 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, June 2 sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.

Happening at 11:00 a.m., startup junkie is partnering with Bank Ozark and the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce for a virtual event helping women get their businesses off the ground. You can join in the conversation which serves as a road map to your business whether it’s a side hustle or an official LLC. The event will touch on topics such as business structure, funding ideas ,low or no cost marketing ideas and more. To join the event, click here.

You don’t have to wait until the weekend to have a getaway. 37 North Expeditions is hosting a Sunset SUP (stand up paddle board) And gourmet s’mores bar event. The event will take place at Lake Atalanta at 6:30 p.m. and will include a tutorial on the paddle board. Then, you can explore the lake and the nice weather. Participants will also go on a nature walk. The night will end with a campfire with s’mores. You are welcome to bring your own dinner if you would like. This event is $65. To register, click here.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is excited to invite guests back to the garden this summer for Terrific Tuesday Nights! Starting now through August, the botanical garden will be open and free to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. This family-friendly series allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings. The garden will have social distancing guidelines in place. For more information, click here.

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas is holding a virtual event as part of their Distinguished Speaker Series. The speaker is Alan Awakim and he’s a graphic designer and recent graduate from the International Center Of Photography. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.