Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, June 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, June 23.
The University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Alumni Association are hosting a 4-day event to prepare you for the workplace. The career festival offers a large collection of career and job search advice. The virtual event begins Tuesday, June 23 and lasts through the evening of Friday, June 26. It’s open to U of A Alumni, students and graduates.
The Scott Family Amazeum is bringing artists live into your home for some lunch tunes. Grab your lunch and join the Amazeum and The House of Songs as they present recording artist Willi Carlisle. This event begins at 12:15 p.m. and lasts until 12:45 p.m. This virtual event is perfect for a taste of music to launch you into the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce invites you to Zoom with them as they are having a special edition of “Good Morning Fayetteville” hosted by Signature Bank. The meeting will happen over Zoom at 8:30 a.m. All Chamber Members are welcome and there will be some prizes handed out for things like “most creative background.”
The City of Rogers is looking to flatten the curve against the Coronavirus by offering face masks to its residents. Masks can be picked up at Rogers City Hall. Proof of residency is required. You can get up to 3 masks per household. Pick will be between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday while supplies last. City leaders say they hope this helps combat the growing number of Covid-19 cases. The city is re-launching its make a mask campaign to help keep up with the demand.
The Walton Arts Center is showing support for Pride Week. The center is more colorful than ever a banner was put up Monday and WAC will be lighting the building in pride colors through Sunday. Lights come on at dusk so make sure you check it out!