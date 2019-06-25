Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, June 25

Students who have completed grades 3 and 4 are invited to unleash their inner artist. Alex Cogbill is leading a 2-day class at the Fayetteville Public Library. The art class is from 5:30 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. The class is free and all supplies will be provided. For more information and to register, click here.

Poet Doug Shields will be the featured artist for the Ozark Poets & Writers Collective. Doug is an astronomy teacher as well as a radio personality. You can hear his poetry at Nightbird Books at 7:00 P.M.

After a month of study and practice, the Opera of the Ozarks at Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs has launched their 2019 season. The season consists of three operas in rotation and it lasts through July 19.