Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, June 30

Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday, June 30 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Limeade.
There’s always something new happening in Downtown Springdale, and now, there’s a place you can find all of that information. Downtown Springdale invites you to visit their new website for interactive maps, upcoming events, and the latest developments and projects coming to downtown. Plus, details on how you can get involved.
The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is excited to invite guests back to the garden this summer for Terrific Tuesday Nights! Starting now through August, the botanical garden will be open and free to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. This family-friendly series allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings. The garden will have social distancing guidelines in place.
Runners of all skill levels and all ages are invited to walk, run, or jog with the Benton County Running Club. Every first & third Tuesday of the month. The gathering place is Natural State Beer Company in Rogers. You’re invited to join at 6:00 p.m. You will be outside and practicing social distancing guidelines is encouraged. This is a great way to stay active throughout the summer.
Bentonville Public Library is reminding the public that the library will be closed and its self-service pickup and return will not be available on Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The library is always closed on Sunday, so they will re-open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6.