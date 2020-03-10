Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, March 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, March 10 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

There is a free student workshop and jam session taking place tonight at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville. Al Bell Presents has brought in the band “The Accidentals” to give a student string instrument workshop. The workshop begins at 7:00 p.m. Students between 12 & 21 are encouraged to attend. For more information, click here.

Trivia returns to The Odd Soul in downtown Springdale. This time, the event is supporting the Springdale Animal Shelter. The shelter will be bring some of their most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes that are seeking their fur-ever homes. Also, there will be swag provided by “Beer Paws.” Trivia is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

March is National Women’s History Month and as part of the 2020 SHE Festival Of Women In Music, the Arkansas Soul Band will present a concert celebrating the greats in pop music. In partnership with the University of Arkansas Theatre, this production includes full costuming and lighting. You can enjoy music by Dolly Parton, The Cranberries, Mariah Carey, & many more. The Concert is free and open to the public and it begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Global Campus just off the downtown Fayetteville square. For more information, click here.

Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week is looking for a few good veterans to model for their Spring show. The Spring show is happening April 16 – 18. If you’re a veteran or know a veteran who might be interested, you’re asked to email ro@hogradio.com. More information about Spring Edition of NWA Fashion Week can be found HERE.