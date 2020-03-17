Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, March 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, March 17 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Watch as Good Day NWA reveals Walton Arts Centers P & G 2020-21 Broadway Series video that premiered on Monday, March 16. For more information on WAC’s Broadway Series and how you can purchase a season subscription, click here.

Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville is presenting the opportunity for those 18 and under to be creative from the comfort of your own home. They are presenting the Virtual Theatre Project. Make a 90-second video and these video will be edited together to create episodes that will be published on social media. This is your chance to perform a monologue, sing a song, make a movie, do a dance. The possibilities are endless! Detailed information can be found HERE.

When Markham & Fitz got their start, their first dreams of success didn’t include being featured in national publications like Oprah Magazine. For Markham & Fitz, this is a new dream being realized! The “O Magazine” article highlights unique products that emphasize a connection to environmental sustainability. Markham & Fitz was chosen among 12 products to be featured. Oprah Magazine’s sustainability issue hits newsstands Tuesday, March 17. For more information about Markham & Fitz, click here.

Many schools and restaurants across the area are continuing to provides lunches for students. Springdale School District is providing lunches for students ages 18 and under. The lunches will be available between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Hellstern, Sonora & Tyson Middle Schools, and George, Parson Hills Smith & Jones Elementary Schools. There are also bus stop locations for meals. Click HERE for additional information.