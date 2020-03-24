Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, March 24

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, March 24 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

Since we could all use a little sunshine and joy in these quarantine times, NWA Motherlode invites you to join them this week for “Chalk Your Walk Northwest Arkansas.” Just create art or write encouraging messages on a sidewalk or your driveway. Or, put a surprise message on the sidewalk of a neighbor. Do it anytime before the end of Friday, March 27. Then take a picture of your chalk art and share it on Motherlode’s Facebook post about the event and use the hashtag #ChalkYourWalkNWA. At the end of the week, 5 lucky entries will be chosen at random to win a canvas print from Scott Frame & Art. For more information, click here.

Organizations all around Northwest Arkansas are getting creative to help you keep your kids engaged during what was to have been Spring Break. Trike Theatre in Bentonville is providing online activities that are fun for the whole family. The series is called “Trike This at Home.” In this week’s “Trike This at Home” Ms. Mollie instructs students on how to get creative with writing a letter to themselves. You can visit Trike Theatre on Facebook or YouTube for more information.

Nerdies, the S.T.E.A.M. based learning program is also going remote. Follow them on social media where they have provided an extensive list of online resources for remote learning in a variety of categories, including “How to Draw Anything” and even “Camera Essentials.” They also have a link to a free online camp provided by Nationally-Recognized Children’s Book Illustrator, Arree Chung. Where kids can discover their inner artist. Click HERE for more information.

With indoor workout facilities closing across the state, Clubhaus Fitness in Fayetteville is moving its fitness classes outdoors and online Clubhaus Fitness in Fayetteville says it is making sure its clients are getting the most out of their memberships. Be sure to follow them on social media where they are offering some online classes that are open to the public where you can participate from the comfort of your home. They also have special classes just for their members. For more information, click here.