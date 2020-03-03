Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, March 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on tuesday, March 3 sponsored by Doctor Pepper & Cream Soda.

Calling all poets! There’s still time to join the Open Mouth Reading Series for the 2020 Retreat, This year’s event will feature poets Torrin A. Greathouse and Jake Skeets, and will take place June 5 – June 8 at Mount Sequoyah. The retreat will build community around poetry and participants will share their work through an inclusive environment. Meals and housing are included with tuition . For additional details and to apply, click here.

Get ready to kick it up for another season of Ozark FC Soccer. The 2020 schedule is almost out and now is the time to secure your tickets to see high-level, fast-paced, semi-professional soccer in our region. Ozark FC Soccer is building bridges across the community. There are a few ticket options available for you and your family starting at $55. Stay up to date with the team by following on their social media. To follow the team and all they have going on, click here.

Coming off what some considered to be a disappointing showing over the weekend, the Razorback Baseball Team is hitting the diamond today for some redemption against the Illinois State Redbirds. The single-game mid-week matchup starts at 3:00 p.m. at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. For more information, click here.

In partnership with Northwest Arkansas Community College’s 2020 Spring Arts & Culture Festival, you’re invited to a lecture, titled “The Other” by Dutch-born, Irish Artist Anita Groener. Groener’s works “Citizen”” and “Blink” are included in 21C Museum Hotel Bentonville’s current exhibition “Refuge.” The artist lecture will take place at 7:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

At NWACC, inside Peterson Auditorium is the Workforce Career Fair, you can visit the Workforce Career Fair for an opportunity to network with potential employers and learn more about local job opportunities, trends and services. The fair takes place today from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.