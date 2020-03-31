Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, March 31

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, March 31 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

The Run Bentonville Half Marathon has been modified to a virtual race. All registered runners will have between March 30 – May 25 to complete a half marathon, 5k, or relay. Once you complete your race distance, bring your results via smart watch, phone app to Rush Running Company on J Street in Bentonville to pick up your medal. Additional details can be found HERE.

The Walton Arts Center, like many organizations, is working hard to make sure that ticket holders for upcoming events have access to shows. While some performances have been canceled and some have been postponed, other performances have been rescheduled for next season. One of those shows is the popular broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof” which has been rescheduled for April 13 – 18, 2021. Other shows that have been rescheduled include Arlo Guthrie and Bonnie Bishop. If you’re interested in knowing the status of a show you might have a ticket for, you can find out more information HERE.

The Fayetteville Chamber has recently released the Spring edition of the #2BFayetteville magazine. The magazine shines a spotlight on the Fayetteville Chamber’S Robotics Training Program and how robotics is impacting the workplace for Washington Regional Medical Center and local school programming. According to the magazine, “The robotics training program is a 21st century fast track workforce training class…” If you want to know more about this robotics training program, you can see the full magazine HERE.

The children at Noah’s Ark Childcare in Elkins have been painting rocks a placing them in neighborhoods throughout the community for other children to find. The owner Kim Henry says, “this gives the children that are at home during this time something to look forward to when they are out walking and playing with their parents. Social distancing is hard for children so we are hoping to make there time away from friends a little brighter with our painted rocks.” If you would like more information on when the children will be rocking your neighborhood, you can contact the childcare center, HERE.