Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, May 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, May 12.

The Scott Family Amazeum is bringing artists live into your home for some lunch tunes. Happening from 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 the Sluyters will be jamming on the Amazeum’s Facebook Live. Grab your lunch and enjoy this virtual music experience. Invite your friends and family to tune in as well to listen to this groovy duo. To learn more, click here.

The Amazeum also hosting a Maker Meet Up. Here’s your chance to connect and learn with local makers and educators virtually. The meet up will take place at 6:30 p.m. and feature Maker-in-Residence Steve Parker. Steve will share how music can come from anywhere, from animals or even from a repurposed drone. If you’re interested in joining this virtual session, click here.

Also happening at lunch time today, are you looking for new recipes or ideas for what to do with those random items in your pantry? You can join the Fayetteville Public Library for a discussion to find new recipes, interesting substitutions, or laugh at epic fail recipes they have encountered during quarantine. The virtual discussion is happening from Noon to 1:00 p.m. Once you sign up you will receive the link to join the meeting. If you miss this meeting today, don’t worry! The library is offering this opportunity every Tuesday at Noon. Click here for more information.

Arts Live Theatre is always seeking ways to keep you entertained at home. They have a full social distance version of the play version of “Little Women” featuring local actors available to watch right now. You can also get involved with their Virtual Academy, Picture This (a social media challenge) and Curtin Up! (Interview series). These are all great ways to have some fun and get creative while social distancing! For more information, click here.

As a reminder today (May 12) through tomorrow. KNWA is partnering with the United Way of Northwest Arkansas for a Text-a-Thon. It’s a 48-hour campaign to help those in our area impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. You can show your support by texting “Covid19NWA” to 71777. You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online. 100 percent of your donation will stay right here in Northwest Arkansas. The goal is to raise $20,000 in 48 hours.