Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, May 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, May 19 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

It’s important to stay active even as you’re working from home. The Scott Family Amazeum is making sure you get moving and grooving with some lunchtime tunes. Happening at 12:15, DJ Afrosia J will be mixing up some family friendly dance tunes on the Amazeum’s Facebook page. Invite your family and friends to join in on the party and get moving in your living room. This is a great way to have fun online together. For more information, click here.

Get ready to stretch and relax this afternoon… and it supports a great cause. Join Cocoon Yoga Lab for a free yoga flow class live-streamed from Beautiful Lives in Bentonville on Instagram Live. Hop onto Beautiful Lives Instastories at 3:00 p.m. and while you participate, you can learn more about Beautiful Lives – a local thrift shop that helps women find affordable, fashionable clothing for every season of life. For more information, click here.

Something very exciting is brewing in Bentonville for entrepreneurs of color. The Walton Family Foundation, Venture Noire, the Venture Center, & the Greater Bentonville Chamber Of Commerce announced “The Big Pitch,” a virtual pitch competition for entrepreneurs of color. Entrepreneurs will have the chance to pitch their businesses for judges deciding the competition winners. The Big Pitch will take place Thursday, June 4, but the deadline to apply is Thursday, May 21. For more information, click here.

The Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville is offering “food to go” for families who are wanting a fresh, hot meal. Meals are $15 per person or $55 for a family of 4. With businesses and restaurants re-opening, this might be one of the last weeks that you’re able to support Mount Sequoyah in this way. You need to order by noon on the day that you would like to arrange for curbside pickup of your food. There will be no meals served on Friday due to Memorial Day Weekend. For more information and to access the current menu, click here.