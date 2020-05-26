Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, May 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, May 26 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Scott Family Amazeum is bringing artists live into your home for some lunch tunes. Happening at 12:15 p.m., Roger Thomas will be jamming on the Amazeum’s Facebook Live. Grab your lunch and enjoy this virtual music experience. Invite your friends and family to tune in as well to listen to some great blues tunes. The live event will last until 12:45 p.m. For more information, click here.

Over the weekend, The Momentary posted a virtual tour of their inaugural exhibition. You can join curator Alejo Benedetti as he walks through the galleries on The Momentary’s Facebook page. To complete the tour, just head to Crystal Bridges’ page. The exhibition is called “State of the Art 2020” and you can enjoy right now from the comfort of your home. To take the virtual tour, click here.

The librarians at the Fayetteville Public Library are doing their part to keep the little ones entertained and interested in reading. They have several story time videos that you and your little one can watch from your living room. Some of them also include a craft, like making a puppet. Click here to see more.

As you know the Walton Arts Center has had to cancel many events both at their venue and at the Walmart AMP, but here is one that is definitely taking place on Wednesday, May 27. The WAC will host a Red Cross Community Blood Drive from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Of course, the Red Cross is in need of donations during the current pandemic. This isn’t just a normal blood drive, this one will feature live entertainment from Smokey and the Mirror. There are several social distancing guidelines in place to ensure that everyone is safe including making an appointment, submitting a temperature screening, and wearing a mask. To make an appointment, click here.