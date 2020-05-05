Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, May 5

In an area rich with so much visual art , some of you might be missing seeing art in person. If that’s you, you’ll be excited about a couple of artistic events! Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, May 5 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

At Noon, you are invited to go to 21C Museum Hotel’s Instagram pages as Alice Gray Stites, the National Chief Curator & Museum Director for the boutique hotel chain will be in conversation with artist Hank Willis Thomas. To see the 21C Instagram page, click here.

Staying with the theme of “art,” Downtown Rogers has turned their monthly Art Walk into a virtual event. The virtual art walk began on May 1 and continues through May 14th. This month’s event features artists whose work represents nature and the outdoors. To participate, visit the Rogers-Lowell Chamber’s YouTube page where their artists work is currently displayed. Click here for more information.

If you are on the lookout for your next read, Fayetteville Public Library is holding a friendly discussion about . Which books are hot , which are not, and which books the library recommends for readers. This virtual book chatter happens today via Zoom from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Today is Giving Tuesday. A day dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations in our community and it’s particularly important this year, because many non-profits have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. One non-profit that we have been visiting with on the show is Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. On this giving Tuesday, they are holding their 28th Anniversary Online Pawty, complete with paw-paintings, animal toys, gift certificates and more. To check out their auctions, click here. To see more about Giving Tuesday and how you can give back, click here.