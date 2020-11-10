Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, November 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, November 10 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Put your knowledge to the test because it’s Trivia Night at the Odd Soul in Downtown Springdale. The trivia is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. You’ll need to contact the venue to make a reservation to ensure social distancing. There are always to great prizes up for grabs.

Perhaps you have some pent up creative energy that’s looking for an outlet. Painting with a Twist in Bentonville is holding a class, and you’ll be painting Baby Yoda! … or “The Child” as fans of the show, “The Mandalorian” will know him. The class begins at 6:30 p.m. and you’re asked to arrive early to get smocked up and in your assigned seat. You must make a reservation and space is extremely limited due to several safety protocols. The cost of the class, which includes your 16 X 20 canvas is $37. You must be 16+ to participate.

Looking ahead… as the weather will begin to get colder, it’s time to put your garden to bed for the winter and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks wants to make sure you do it properly. They are offering a virtual class on Thursday, November 12 at 6:00 p.m. and reservations are open right now. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members The zoom link will be sent to participants 24 hours in advance.

Here’s a way you can give back all season long. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is always looking for volunteers. They offer a wide array of volunteer opportunities so anyone can help make a difference and join the fight against hunger. A couple of those opportunities include volunteering at the warehouse distribution center or their mobile pantry. If you want to help but aren’t quite ready to do it in-person, the food bank is also accepting donations where just $1 equals up to 10 meals for those with food insecurity.