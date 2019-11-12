Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, November 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, November 12 sponsored by Canada Dry.

We’ve all done it – we’ve all had an overdue book at the library from time to time. The Fayetteville Public Library is asking you to give food to pay off those late fees. Happening now through Sunday, November 17 you can bring in canned goods and other non-perishable food items and get your overdue fees waived. One food item equals $1 and all donations will benefit the Cooperative Emergency Outreach. For more information, click here.

The Scott Family Amazeum invites you to help build the maker-educator community by attending its Maker Meet Up. You’ll have the opportunity to meet other makers and share strategies and ideas with the team from the Amazeum. The November 12 event is at NWA3D in Fayetteville and will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s a full moon and that means it’s time to take a moment and relax. Yoga Story in Bentonville is offering a free 30 minute Full Moon Meditation session on Tuesday, November 12 from seven to 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Here’s a way you can give back from the privacy of your own home. Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs is having an online ornament auction happening until 6:00 p.m. All proceeds support the animal residents at the refuge. You can go online to bid on and purr-chase these items to ensure that Santa “Claws” comes to town. To participate in the auction, click here.