Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, November 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.
Have you thought about becoming a yoga teacher or just deepening your practice? If you’re curious about what it takes to become a certified yoga instructor, Yoga Story in Bentonville is hosting a free teacher training info meeting. You have the option of attending this meeting in-person or virtually All you need to do is sign up! The meeting will last from 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Get ready for the Razorback Women’s Basketball season by joining them for a Virtual Tip-Off Celebration! Due to Covid-19, the celebration will be held virtually on Wednesday, November 18. This virtual event is open to all Razorback fans and set to start at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. At the event you will hear about the upcoming 2020-21 Razorback Women’s Basketball Season and what to expect from the team. You can RSVP for the event and submit any questions you might have for Head Coach Mike Neighbors.
If you are an entrepreneur seeking funding, Startup Junkie is hosting a virtual event where you can learn the basics of grant writing, and how grants can be used to fund your startup. Plus, they will give you an overview of where you can find grants that fit your needs. The event is happening Wednesday, November 18 and it is free. It will be held during the lunch hour, from noon to 1:00 p.m.
If your family is looking for a way to give back to our community, then Fayetteville Parks & Recreation wants you! Parks & Rec along with the Recycling & Trash Division are hosting a final fall cleanup. Streets, trails, parks and lakes have seen more litter this year due to increased outdoor activities. Individuals and groups of less than 10 who participate in self-guided clean-ups from now through December 18 will receive t-shirt while supplies last.