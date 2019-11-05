Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, November 25

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, November 5 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Just when you thought they were gone, they’ve returned with a vengeance! Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to unleash their inner-dr. Frankenstein at the Fayetteville Public Library. Teens can use tools to dismantle toys and reassemble them into terrifyingly awesome new creations. Registration is required. The event will take place in the Storytime Room from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.

The 10 x 10 Series rolls on at Walton Arts Center. Theatre Re is quickly becoming an international standard-bearer for powerful physical productions on the human condition. They are a London-based ensemble creating thought-provoking and moving work, You can see them perform at 7:00 p.m. for only $10. For more information, click here.

The University of Arkansas Percussion Ensemble will perform tonight at the Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature arranged and composed works for percussion. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students, faculty, staff & seniors are $5. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.

“Geeks Who Drink” brings the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz to the holler at 8th St. Market in Bentonville on Tuesday, November 5. You’re invited to participate in 8 rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.