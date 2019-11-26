Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, November 26

Here is what is happening on Tuesday, November 26 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry.

TheatreSquared’s “A Christmas Carol” is on now through December 27 at TheatreSquared’s beautiful venue in downtown Fayetteville. Performance times vary. You’ve got plenty of opportunity to see this classic, heart-warming story. Plus, it’s a new adaptation by T2’s Associate Artistic Director Amy Herzberg. Tickets and information can be found here.

NWA Girl Gang will be at Big Box Karaoke in Fayetteville. Grab your gal pals, bring your business cards, and warm up your vocal cords because the girl gang are bringing it big to Big Box. NWA Girl Gang has many events each month and invites ladies to get involved and build community with other like-minded individuals. On Tuesday, November 26, networking starts at 5:30 p.m. and karaoke starts at 6:15 p.m. For more information, click here.

Do you like camaraderie and bikes? If so, then bike friendly meetups are for you! It’s a low-key gathering of bike friends sharing ideas, stories, and visions they have to make their town more bike-friendly. Enjoy in-depth conversations, actionable takeaways, and hands-on activities. The bike friendly meetup is presented by Bike NWA and today’s gathering is in Fayetteville at Fossil Cove from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Additional information can be found here.

Calling all momma’s and momma’s to be. You’re invited to a night of community building. Markham & Fitz is hosting “Moms at Markham from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This is your chance to meet local moms and come together to share knowledge with others who know what you’re gong through. There will be special mocktails available. This event happens monthly on the 4th Tuesday. For more information, click here.