Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, November 3

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, November 3 sponsored by Canada Dry.

If you haven’t had a chance to cast your vote there are a few things you should know. Voters will be asked for photo identification at the polls. If you are unsure of your precinct, you can call your County Clerk’s Office. Something else to keep in mind is that election day voting locations may be different from early voting locations. Click here to see your polling locations for today. You can also find other information including a closer look at local and state races, how to handle election stress and more.

If the election has you stressed, you can take advantage of a few freebies, because there’s free food and several discounts going on today. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free glazed doughnut and voting sticker while supplies last. Doordash has free delivery on all orders over $15 with the promo code “VOTE.” Plus, there are free pastries at McDonalds when you order coffee through the app. And if working out is more your thing, Planet Fitness is offering everyone who votes a free workout and hydro-massage.

In case you missed it, Trike Theatre, Northwest Arkansas’ professional theatre for youth, has started their annual giving campaign. You have the chance to give back all during the month of November by participating in “Trikesgiving.” During the month, the organization will be sharing testimonials and uplifting stories through their Facebook event.

If you are feeling smart, you can head to Bentonville Brewing Company tonight for trivia. Teams of up to five people are invited to play. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and it is “Taco Tuesday” so tacos will be available for purchase. There are only a few remaining spots remaining.