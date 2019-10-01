Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, October 1 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

The Greedy Goats are back to munch at Wilson Park this week. The goats will be there until Saturday, October 5 chomping down on honeysuckle and other aggressive plants on the south side of the park. You’re invited to have lunch with the goats at the park from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day. Bring a picnic, a blanket, a chair, a hammock, your favorite guitar, some drawing supplies, or whatever you like. For more information, click here.

Startup Junkie is hosting an event this evening at Fairlane Station in Springdale. The event is called “HER Entrepreneur Journey” Learn the road map for starting any small business, from “side hustle” to official LLC. Tickets are still available for the event which will start at 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Showcase is presenting “Alisha’s Quartet” at West & Watson in downtown Fayetteville starting at 7:30 p.m. Alisha’s quartet will bring a high energy blend of jazz fusion and funk to the stage. For more information, click here.

Calling all musicians, poets, comedians, and performers of all types, it’s open mic night at “The Nines” in Bentonville. “Open Mic” happens on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. You can sign up starting at 7:30 p.m., performances begin at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.