Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 13

Here is what is happening around Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, October 13 sponsored by Squirt.

We know NWA is a giving community, and if you’re looking for a way to make an impact you can do just that with the 100 Women NWA. This giving circle is a unique opportunity for women in NWA. The new chapter will be joining over 650 chapters worldwide. How this works, members attend four meetings a year, with a $100 donation per meeting. Non-profits will present their organization at the meeting and members will vote after the presentations. Whichever non-profit that receives the most votes will receive the donation. If you are interested in learning more about 100 Women NWA, there is a zoom meeting tonight. To connect, email 100womennwa@gmail.com.

The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter is gearing up for their annual Fresh Start event. you can join the organization virtually. The event will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. Ticket sales end Wednesday, October 14. Each tickets purchase includes a party box containing food, drinks, and gifts delivered to you so that you can enjoy the event from your home. Fresh Start allows the women’s shelter to provide the life-saving services that include emergency shelter, counseling, children’s programming, and legal advocacy services.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners, here’s a workshop you might want to check out. TLG Consulting is offering a you the chance to hear from their CEO about how to dominate digital space with your brand. You’ll learn about brand identity and strategies that lead to credibility. This digital workshop takes place at 6:00 p.m.

The folks at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville and Elayne’s DANCE are partnering to provide you the opportunity to take some dance lessons on top of the mountain. Space is limited for these sessions, which begin on October 12 at 7:00 p.m. This is partner dancing, so it’s best if you sign up as a couple. You must wear your mask and bring hand sanitizer.

Here’s an event happening Wednesday, October 14, but space is limited, so you’ll want to sign up today. Young Chefs Academy in Rogers is offering the chance for their students to create haunted gingerbread houses… ,just in time for Halloween. This is a 2-hour in-person workshop and several Coronavirus protection protocols are in place. The cost is $48 and materials are included in the cost of the class.