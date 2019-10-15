Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 15







Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Parents during fall break you can let your teens grades 5 though 12 go amuck at the Fayetteville Public Library! Well not really, but they are showing a Halloween classic…”Hocus Pocus” starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Walmart Story Time room. The 1993 film is rated PG, popcorn will be served. For details click here.

The finest culinary professionals are coming together for a good cause. Signature Chefs of NWA is happening at Amazeum from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The event will feature food, live auction and fun and it’s all to support the March of Dimes. For ticket information, click here.

Get ready to get your fright on! The Skeleton House in Bella Vista is hosting a drive by haunt each day of the month from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. You’re invited to drive through to see a few ghouls, goblins and ghosts. Donations to NWA Bully Haven Rescue or to the Bella Vista Community Involvement Coat Drive are appreciated. Happy Haunting! For details click here.

If you’ve been bitten by the acting bug and want to perform on stage. TheatreSquared is hosting a week long beginning acting classes for adults. Classes will taken place October 15, October 22 and October 29 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and nd will consist of theater games, improv, body and voice awareness and more. To sign up, click here.

In the River Valley, if you like music and bingo then you are in luck. Fort Smith Pub – Core of Arkansas is hosting musical version of bingo. It’s a fun twist to a classic game, starting at 6:30 p.m.. This can’t miss event happens every Tuesday. For details click here.





