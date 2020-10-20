Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 20

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, October 20 sponsored by Squirt.
Many of you have a “pet project” or “side hustle” and perhaps you’re looking to grow that business during this pandemic. If you want to learn more about how to use social media to grow your business and brand. You can join Startup Junkie virtually through a webinar hosted by the Elkins Public Library. You can learn how to excel in the digital marketing world by attending this workshop starting at 6:00 p.m.
Trike Theatre is giving you the opportunity to participate in a one-of-a-kind Trike-sperience. They have just launched their interactive virtual theatre experience. That includes access to virtual performances with SEL and literacy exercises, chatting live with a teaching artist and receiving a play-in-a-box so that you can retell stories at home. Families are encouraged to participate and they also have a special rate for educators and their classrooms.
We live in such a giving community and here’s a way you can give back, Beautiful Lives Boutique in Bentonville is holding a fundraiser for the non-profit Tangible Truth Ministries. Shop at any point today and proceeds will support the non-profit. Until 1:00 p.m. there’s a book signing with the founders of Tangible Truth. Also, Beautiful Lives in Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Siloam Springs have put out a donation call. They’re accepting tops, dresses, pants, purses and jewelry. You can drop off donations at various bins outside of any of the Beautiful Lives Boutique shops.
Happening on Wednesday, October 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., it’s the 24th Komen Ozark Pink Ribbon Luncheon, presented by the Breast Center. This Facebook Live virtual event will be filled with celebration, hope, joy, friends family and Bigwigs… and the biggest Bigwig will be announced at the luncheon. Of course, the organization will miss their in-person event this year, but you still have time to attend the virtual event and make a donation.