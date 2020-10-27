Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 27

Here’s what’s happening around Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, October 27 sponsored by Squirt.
The HGTV show “Fixer to Fabulous” is launching Season 2. If you’ve never seen the show, it features Bentonville’s own Dave and Jenny Marrs as they restore historic homes. There is a Season 2 launch drive-in watch party happening at the Bentonville High School parking lot. The gates open at 6:30 p.m. There is a pre-show and welcome from 7:00 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. and then the season premiere will be shown on the big screen starting at 8:00 p.m. The cost is $25 per car with proceeds benefitting Help One Now’s Gatehouse Farm Transition Program in Zimbabwe.
If you are ready and feel safe heading indoors for an event, The Grid Esports gaming center in Fayetteville is getting into the Halloween spirit. They are showing the film “Hocus Pocus” on their big screens at 7:30 p.m. You’re encouraged to come in costume. There will be give-aways as well. They also have several safety protocols in place. Make sure to check those out before attending.
This afternoon, Startup Junkie invites you to join them for a Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m. to hear from about the journey of the successful startup “TPS Engage.” This is a virtual event, and everyone who registers will receive a link to participate.
In the River Valley, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum presents the one and only Billie Holiday. You can view the exhibit “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic,” now through December 27. The images provide a rare look into the legendary singer’s performances at Sugar Hill in 1957. This Smithsonian institution traveling exhibition is made possible by a grant from the Anna Cohn Community Fund.
The museum is also calling for works from professional artists. You can submit your creations based on the theme “Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist’s Reflection.” Your work can be installation-based, a painting, sculpture or any form. Submissions are due by November 13.