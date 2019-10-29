Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, October 29 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

It’s time for one of the biggest Fall festivals in Springdale, Streetfest at the Jones Center. This is a night of safe and fun Fall festivities including a free family dinner, costume contest, tons of inflatables and more. Also, admissions, dinner and activities are all free of charge. Streetfest at the Jones Center will last from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The 115th Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will host an open house event at the Rogers Rogers Municipal-Carter Field Airport. Stations will showcase STEM programs as well as the core values that define the Cadet program. The open house will last from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

It’s Tuesday, Taco Tuesday that is! Axis Lounge in Fayetteville is bringing you the highest quality tacos, and two for one tamales, plus half priced drinks. You’re invited to join La Familia at Axis Lounge and celebrate Taco Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. For additional information, click here.

West & Watson is hosting the NWA Jazz Showcase. The Michael Hanna Group will bring an evening of hard bob and beyond. The group will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. It’s an 18+ show, and there is no cover charge to attend. For additional information, click here.