Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 6

Here is what is happening around Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, October 6 sponsored by Squirt.
The U of A and American Red Cross are teaming up for the ‘Bleed Razorback Red’ Blood Drive. For the first time, it will be hosted at the Walton Arts Center rather than on campus grounds. There are several protections in place, including masks required for donors and staff. During the blood drive there will also be some live and local entertainment. Donors will walk away with What-A-Burger coupons and a t-shirt that reads “Bleed Red.” If you want to take part in this, you are encouraged to make an appointment, and we will have the registration link on our website.
Leisurlist invites you to hang out and meet local professionals in a socially-distant space this evening. “Leisurlist After 5” is bringing you their “Fall Bonfire” at Red Barn in Bentonville. Registration for the event is free and is still open, but there is limited capacity. There will be s’mores, hot chocolate, and games of cornhole. That event is from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Cocoon Yoga Lab is hosting sunset yoga tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville. The session will take place outside to allow for social distancing. You can drop in for $20. And if you miss this one, don’t worry. They are offering this session each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. Through, at least, the month of October.
Here’s something to look forward to that’s happening Wednesday, October 7. If you’re still high on the hog, like many of us razorback fans, you have the chance to hear from the head hog tomorrow at the Catfish Hole in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman Live at the Catfish Hole will happen from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 dollars a person. There is limited seating due to Covid-19 restrictions. If you’re planning to attend, make your reservation as soon as possible.