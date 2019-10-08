Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, October 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, October 8 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Due to major rainfall, the planned cleanup of the Coler Bike Trail in Bentonville had to be postponed. It’s back on for Tuesday, Ocotber 8. Organizers of the cleanup are looking for a few more volunteers to meet them at 6:00 p.m. at the North Coler Parking lot to keep our trails beautiful. For more information, click here.

You can get fancy for foster care. The Call in NWA is hosting their signature event starting at 6:00 p.m. at John Q. Hammons in Rogers. You are invited to enjoy an evening of dinner and drinks to help The Call support their mission: to educate and equip the community to provide hope and a future to children in foster care. Fore more information, click here.

Well it’s ladies night and the vibe is right! Gather your friends for “A Night in Old Hollywood.” Washington Regional is hosting a girls night out featuring food, wine, music, health screenings, Q & A with a panel of medical professionals and more. The event will take place at The Apollo on Emma in Springdale from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for live music on Tuesday, October 8, Fayetteville’s own Hogtown Hot Club brings its unique, acoustic blend of Gypsy jazz and American swing to the NWA Jazz Showcase at West & Watson in downtown Fayetteville starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.