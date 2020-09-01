Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 1 sponsored by Dr. Pepper and Cream Soda.

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas continues their Distinguished Photographer Series this evening as they welcome Brooklyn Photographer Ed Drew. His work is reflective on the history of oppression for African Americans who have served in every us conflict since the Revolutionary War. If you’re interested in learning more, you can join the webinar at seven this evening to hear Mr. Drew elevate the lives of those who have served our country. To join the virtual event, you just need to register. Once you register for the class, you will receive the link.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks invites you to a virtual class. The class offers practical information about the how-to of creating beautiful gardens using native plants. Registration is required and space is limited. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

The class happens tonight from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Two Friends Books is offering an online event for their September Book Club. The featured book is “Don’t Call Us Dead” by award-winning poet Danez Smith. The collection of writings is being called “astonishing” by some reviewers. The virtual discussion is taking place at 6:00 p.m. To join you just need to email Two Friends Books for the Zoom link.

Here is something that you can do all September long. The City of Springdale is offering you the chance to enjoy cycling opportunities and win prizes. It’s easy to enter the contest. All you need to do is register, download a ride tracker app, and share your rides on Instagram or Facebook. Each completed route will earn you chances to win prizes.