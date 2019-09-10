Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday September 10

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 10 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

Downtown Springdale is going to look “quack-tastic” on Tuesday, September 10. The Springdale Public Schools Education Foundation is holding their 2nd Annual Duck Race. There are multiple ways to get involved including a “duck”-orating competition for all age categories. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. at Turnbow Park. For more information, click here.

Walton Arts Center is turning blue… sort of! Blue Man Group launches their new nation-wide tour “Speechless” from Fayetteville. Preview performances start Tuesday, September 10 and the show runs through Thursday, September 19. In addition to tonight’s show, SEEK, WAC’s exclusive event for students and young professionals happens before the curtain. Tickets to both the show and the SEEK event are currently still available. Click here for Blue Man Group ticket information. For details on SEEK, click here.

Partnering with Just Communities of Arkansas, The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce is producing the event “C.R.A.F.T.” The programming is centered around diversity, equity and inclusion. The session this evening will take place at the Record in Downtown Bentonville from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available. For additional details, click here.

Calling all writers and writing enthusiasts. Writing doesn’t have to be lonely. You can join “Hopewriters” for a casual meet-up at Barnes & Noble in Fayetteville to connect with other writers who are also on the writing journey. The event is from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.