Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 15

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 15 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
Additional tickets are available for Walmart’s new drive in theater experience! The series kicks off today, with locations in Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale. They are showing some of your favorite classic movies. “The Goonies” will be playing Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. To ensure everyone’s safety, you must stay in your car and parking spaces will be socially distanced. Tickets are free and going fast! Even after releasing these additional tickets, Some screenings are already sold out. Click here for up-to-date information.
Speaking of tickets going fast, we’re trying to give you plenty of advance notice on this one. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to give fans another opportunity to play catch at Arvest Ballpark. The event will happen this Saturday, September 19. Tickets are $5 and fans can choose one of three different 30 minute time slots: The time slots begin at 10:15 a.m., 11:00 a.m., & 11:45 a.m. The three sessions will be limited to 50 people per, and tickets are only available to be purchased online in advance of the event.
The Fayetteville Public Library is hosting a much-needed virtual panel discussion with children and for children. This virtual panel discussion will focus on the impact of Covid-19 in local children’s lives. Kids of different ages will serve as the panelists, with the discussion facilitated by Dr. Matthew Crouch. The discussion will take place via Zoom, and registration is required to participate. The event takes place from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.