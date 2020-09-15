Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 15

It’s safe to say that the coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives in more ways than one. As Arkansans stay at home working, many find themselves rethinking their living arrangements. More and more Arkansans are considering purchasing a new home with more land, a backyard oasis, or more space for home offices. Here to discuss why purchasing a home is something everyone can do … even during a global health crisis is Robert Brown, Loan Officer with Rock Mortgage.

Why buy when you can just rent?Particularly now, buying is a much better idea than renting. Rates are extremely low, so your cost over time will be greatly reduced. We’ve all been spending a lot more time at home recently and noticing how we can improve our homes and our lives. Home owners have the flexibility of changing their surroundings without calling a landlord. Furthermore, homeowners have a lot more stability and protections in place compared to renters. Plus, you are building wealth. When you rent, you pay your landlord’s mortgage and then some, but when you own your own home, you build equity. As long as your financial picture allows it, I would strongly consider buying a home. The time is right.