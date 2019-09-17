Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 17

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 17 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

TheatreSquared is launching a series of free new play readings at 8:00 p.m. The reading on Tuesday, September 17 is of the play “Dairy Queen” by Sarah Loucks. No tickets are required. If you haven’t seen TheatreSquared’s new home in downtown Fayetteville, this is the perfect opportunity. For more information, click here.

Fayetteville Public Library is having a rare Tuesday night concert.

Mountain Street Music Stage Music Series is hosting the band, “The Lowest Pair.” The band has ties to Arkansas but originated in the Pacific Northwest. The show is free and lasts from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

It’s National Shuffleboard Day and The Holler in Bentonville knows just how to celebrate. There will be free shuffleboard all day in 30-minute shifts. You must make a reservation in order to participate as a large volume of participants is expected. This event will last until 10:00 p.m. For more information, click here.