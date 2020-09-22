Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 22

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.
The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is hosting a live Zoom on Tuesday, September 22. The organization invites you to join visionary retail executive Denise Incandela. Denise will provide her insight on how the fashion industry has changed over the past 20 years and where she sees it heading in the future. If you have burning questions you need answered, you’re invited to submit those now , before the zoom chat begins at 1:00 p.m.
Speaking of burning questions, You’re invited to “ask anything” of Sarah Thurstenson. As the Siloam Springs-based designer hosts an online event where she will be offering advice and tips on graphics and marketing. I think this would be a particularly useful event as many folks are turning to their side hustle to increase their income. Here is your chance to hear from a professional. The Q & A will go live on Facebook at 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m., you have the opportunity to support the non-profit Sharing & Caring of Benton Co. as they live stream their Annual Dinner Program. The organization recognizes that many folks have been impacted by the current health crisis, and so this annual fundraiser is being presented virtually. The organization is specifically focused on providing every family hope at Christmas.
Due to the fact that this event has been selling out, you’ll need to register in advance for Friday Night on the Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Grab your family and your face coverings and head for a night out on the North Lawn! On Friday, September 25, Crystal Bridges will offer a free, art activity and concert. The concert is with local singer-songwriter Shannon Wurst. The event takes place at 7:30 p.m.
If you’re missing live concerts the 112 Drive-In has you covered. Country music star Kane Brown will headline the next Encore Drive-In Nights. Brown, along with Granger Smith, Lauren Alaina & Jimmie Allen will be on the big screen in concert on Saturday, September 26. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. There are guidelines in place for all attendees and staff. Tickets are available now and will go fast. Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck.
Happening in Rogers the Railyard Park is getting a makeover. It’s part of the revitalization in Downtown Rogers. The park will be expanded with new tunnels, slides, and water features for kids to play. The park is expected to be completed by March 2021. You can even check out the progress of project live via on-site cameras.