Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday, September 22

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a look at some trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

Ellen Degeneres speaking out about toxic workplace allegations promising this season will be the best ever. The popular talk show host began her 18th season in a bit of a different way than usual: apologizing to staffers and sharing excitement to start a "new chapter." The "Ellen" show is under investigation for having a toxic work environment following claims of intimidation, racial insensitivity and sexual misconduct. The investigation is ongoing, and at least 3 senior staffers have been fired. Degeneres acknowledged her status as the "be kind lady" saying it comes with a lot of weight adding she is the person people see on TV.