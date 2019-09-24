Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Tuesday September 24

Here’s what happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, September 24 sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

A nonprofit is starting its season of giving in a fun way! The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is hosting its Campaign Tip-Off event. Some of the top high school basketball players will compete in a slam dunk and three point shooting contest. It’s a great way to tell people about the work the nonprofit is doing. The event is free and is happening at the Fayetteville High School Gym from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Expecting? Already a mom? Every 4th Tuesday of the month, Markham & Fitz at 8th Street Market in Bentonville is hosting moms and moms-to-be for an evening of community building! . They are offering a special non-alcoholic happy hour from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and they will be featuring the cacao fruit soda and new cocoa tea mocktails. For more information, click here.

Fayetteville Public Library is present another concert as part of their Mountain Street Stage Music Series. They are welcoming the mediaeval Belarusian band, Stary Olsa. This is what rock-n-roll would’ve sounded like had it been invented five-hundred years ago. The concert is free and open to the public starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, click here.